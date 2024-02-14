AJ Allmendinger Returns to Full-Time Xfinity Series Racing with Kaulig Racing in 2024

In a thrilling announcement that has sent ripples through the racing world, AJ Allmendinger is set to return to full-time racing in the Xfinity Series in 2024. The seasoned driver will be joining forces with Kaulig Racing, where he will race alongside the formidable Shane van Gisbergen. With Allmendinger's impressive track record on both road courses and ovals, fans and experts alike are eagerly anticipating his impact on the upcoming season.

A New Chapter: Allmendinger's Return to Xfinity

Despite a slow start in the 2023 Cup season, Allmendinger's fortunes took a turn for the better when he clinched his third career Cup race on the Charlotte Roval. However, missing the playoffs and ultimately finishing 21st in the standings left him yearning for more. It was during this time that the opportunity to race full-time in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing presented itself.

Though Allmendinger had expressed a preference to remain in the Cup series, he was deeply appreciative of the faith Kaulig Racing had shown in him. He graciously accepted the chance to drive their race cars in the Xfinity Series, while still competing in a partial Cup schedule.

A Seasoned Champion: Allmendinger's Xfinity Success

Allmendinger's return to the Xfinity Series is not without cause for celebration. With 17 wins under his belt in just 98 starts, he has proven to be a formidable contender on the track. His success in the series is further highlighted by his top-five finishes in the standings during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see Allmendinger bring his signature driving style and unyielding determination back to the Xfinity Series. As he prepares to take on the challenges of the 2024 season, Allmendinger is poised to make a significant impact on the series and solidify his place among the racing elite.

Kaulig Racing: A Force to Be Reckoned With

With the addition of Allmendinger and van Gisbergen to their roster, Kaulig Racing is expected to become a dominant force in the Xfinity Series this season. The combination of their collective experience, skill, and tenacity is a potent one, leaving competitors and spectators on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what this powerhouse team will achieve.

As Allmendinger gears up to take on the challenges of the 2024 Xfinity Series, fans and experts alike are eagerly anticipating the fierce competition and exhilarating races that lie ahead. With his unwavering dedication, raw talent, and the support of Kaulig Racing behind him, AJ Allmendinger is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of racing once more.