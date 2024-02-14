AJ Allmendinger Returns to Full-Time Racing in Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing

A new chapter unfolds in the world of NASCAR as AJ Allmendinger announces his return to full-time racing in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing in 2024. The professional race car driver, known for his prowess on road courses, will be competing alongside Shane van Gisbergen, facing off against top drivers such as Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, and Justin Allgaier.

A Seasoned Veteran's Resolve

Allmendinger, a former Champ Car series champion, is no stranger to the challenges of the Xfinity Series. With 17 wins under his belt in 98 starts, he is a seasoned veteran who approaches each new season with determination and a focus on proving his driving abilities to himself.

The Road to 2024

Despite expressing a preference to continue racing full-time in the Cup Series, Allmendinger is grateful for the continued support and belief from the Kaulig Racing team. In the 2023 Cup season, Allmendinger achieved his third career win on the Charlotte Roval and finished 21st in the standings, demonstrating his ability to overcome adversity and deliver impressive results.

Expectations for the Upcoming Season

With his wealth of experience and past victories in the Xfinity Series, Allmendinger is expected to be a strong contender throughout the 2024 season. Fans and fellow drivers alike eagerly anticipate the thrilling competition that is sure to unfold as Allmendinger takes to the track, once again demonstrating his mastery of road courses and his unwavering dedication to the sport.

As the green flag drops on the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger's return to full-time racing promises to be a captivating story of human will, determination, and the enduring allure of high-speed competition. The stage is set for an unforgettable season, with AJ Allmendinger poised to leave his indelible mark on the world of NASCAR once again.