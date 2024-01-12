en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World’s Best Female Footballer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World’s Best Female Footballer

Aitana Bonmati, a rising star in women’s football, has topped the Guardian’s list of the 100 best female footballers. Bonmati’s ascension to the pinnacle of the sport is a testament to her exceptional skill, leadership qualities, and unwavering determination both on and off the field. Despite the absence of her teammate, Alexia Putellas, Bonmati stepped up, propelling both her club, FC Barcelona, and the Spanish national team to new heights.

A Dominant Force on the Field

Bonmati’s performance in the field has been nothing short of phenomenal. She has not only displayed her versatile playing style but also her ability to lead in challenging times. Notably, she was one of the ‘Las 15’ players who protested against the Spanish football federation, citing an unhealthy environment around the national team. Her return to the squad for the World Cup was a triumphant one, with Spain emerging as the winners.

A Champion Off the Field

Off the field, Bonmati’s mental resilience and fighting spirit are just as inspiring. Her parents, both involved in social movements, have instilled in her a strong sense of responsibility and advocacy. In her Ballon d’Or acceptance speech, Bonmati stressed the importance of athletes as role models, advocating for a better, peaceful, and equal world.

More Than Just a Footballer

While her footballing abilities have earned her the top spot in the Guardian’s rankings, it is her influential leadership and commitment to social issues that truly set her apart. Aitana Bonmati is not just a footballer, but a beacon of inspiration for young athletes and advocates worldwide. Her story, from an unsung hero to the world’s best female footballer, resonates deeply with all who aspire to make a difference through sport.

0
Social Issues Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
9 mins ago
Unraveling India's Sociological Milestone: ProfBabones on 'TheBigFight'
Salvatore Babones, widely recognized by his Twitter handle ProfBabones, recently graced the segment of ‘TheBigFight’ hosted by Marya Shakil, where a pivotal discourse took place concerning a significant sociological milestone for India. This crucial development, while not immediately apparent in the political contours of the country, has the potential to shape the social fabric of
Unraveling India's Sociological Milestone: ProfBabones on 'TheBigFight'
Australia Day Controversy: A Nation Divided
39 mins ago
Australia Day Controversy: A Nation Divided
Belgian Prankster Faces Arrest; Israel Marches For Hostage Release
40 mins ago
Belgian Prankster Faces Arrest; Israel Marches For Hostage Release
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
19 mins ago
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
Larsa Pippen's Instagram Photo Removal: A Reflection of Family Influence and Celebrity Challenges
19 mins ago
Larsa Pippen's Instagram Photo Removal: A Reflection of Family Influence and Celebrity Challenges
Government Pledges Wage Review for Anganwadi Workers Amidst Ongoing Strike
20 mins ago
Government Pledges Wage Review for Anganwadi Workers Amidst Ongoing Strike
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
39 seconds
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
1 min
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
1 min
Narendra Modi's Emotional Connection with 'Pran Pratishtha' Consecration Ceremony
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
1 min
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
2 mins
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
2 mins
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
2 mins
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
2 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
3 mins
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
52 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app