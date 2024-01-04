en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires

In a bid to enhance the quality of cricket matches, the Aire-Wharfe League (AWSCL) is on an active hunt for new umpires. The league is setting its sights on parents, players, and coaches, urging them to participate in the ECB officials’ training programme. This foundational course plays a crucial role in anyone’s journey to becoming an umpire in cricket, regardless of the level.

The AWSCL Umpire Drive

Bernard Thornton, the appointments secretary of the AWSCL Umpires’ Association, underscored the significance of this drive during the league’s annual meeting. Despite the AWSCL being relatively rich in umpires compared to other leagues, the goal is to station two umpires at every match. To achieve this, the league is leaning on its member clubs to scout for potential candidates. Several have already pledged their participation, and there’s a likelihood of a dedicated course if the response is adequate.

Pushing for Diversity in Umpiring

In a concerted effort to foster diversity within its umpiring ranks, the league is making strides to recruit women, ethnic minorities, and juniors. To sweeten the deal and remove financial hurdles, the league has agreed to foot the £70 bill for the training course for up to five candidates from each member club for 2024.

Support Measures for New Umpires

Besides the training, a mentorship programme will be rolled out to back the new umpires. The courses are slated to be conducted at King James’ School in Knaresborough and Beckfoot Oakbank Sports Centre in Keighley. In a further push to demystify officiating, senior league umpires may visit clubs to converse about the role and responsibilities of an umpire. The league is also following up on potential umpires identified in their 2023 player survey and fostering discussions about umpiring at club meetings.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
30 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
The cricketing arena is abuzz as Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza makes it to the nomination list for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023. This recognition comes in the wake of Raza’s phenomenal performance in cricket over the past year, where he has shown an exceptional stride in his career. Stellar Performance Raza’s
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
5 hours ago
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
5 hours ago
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
2 hours ago
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
2 hours ago
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
5 hours ago
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
20 seconds
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
Navigating Gym Contracts in Connecticut: A Guide for 2024 Health Seekers
25 seconds
Navigating Gym Contracts in Connecticut: A Guide for 2024 Health Seekers
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
29 seconds
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
36 seconds
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
1 min
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
1 min
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
1 min
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
1 min
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
1 min
Chicago Bears Coach Optimistic About Injured Players' Return
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app