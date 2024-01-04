Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires

In a bid to enhance the quality of cricket matches, the Aire-Wharfe League (AWSCL) is on an active hunt for new umpires. The league is setting its sights on parents, players, and coaches, urging them to participate in the ECB officials’ training programme. This foundational course plays a crucial role in anyone’s journey to becoming an umpire in cricket, regardless of the level.

The AWSCL Umpire Drive

Bernard Thornton, the appointments secretary of the AWSCL Umpires’ Association, underscored the significance of this drive during the league’s annual meeting. Despite the AWSCL being relatively rich in umpires compared to other leagues, the goal is to station two umpires at every match. To achieve this, the league is leaning on its member clubs to scout for potential candidates. Several have already pledged their participation, and there’s a likelihood of a dedicated course if the response is adequate.

Pushing for Diversity in Umpiring

In a concerted effort to foster diversity within its umpiring ranks, the league is making strides to recruit women, ethnic minorities, and juniors. To sweeten the deal and remove financial hurdles, the league has agreed to foot the £70 bill for the training course for up to five candidates from each member club for 2024.

Support Measures for New Umpires

Besides the training, a mentorship programme will be rolled out to back the new umpires. The courses are slated to be conducted at King James’ School in Knaresborough and Beckfoot Oakbank Sports Centre in Keighley. In a further push to demystify officiating, senior league umpires may visit clubs to converse about the role and responsibilities of an umpire. The league is also following up on potential umpires identified in their 2023 player survey and fostering discussions about umpiring at club meetings.