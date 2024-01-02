en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways

In a move that replicates the pattern set by its predecessor, the Air Jordan 37, the highly anticipated Air Jordan 38 Low is set to launch on January 9th. However, the shoe will only be available in men’s and women’s unisex sizing, excluding those who wear a size 7Y and below. This choice represents a limitation for smaller-footed customers, yet Jordan Brand has confirmed that the colorways of the Air Jordan 38 Low will echo those available for the Air Jordan 38 GS, such as the captivating “Siren Red” color scheme.

Uniform Color Schemes and Target Demographics

This strategy of identical colorways is anticipated to continue throughout the life cycle of the Air Jordan 38 model. The Air Jordan 38 GS, the kids’ version of the sneaker, will also be released on the same day and will retail at $150. In doing so, Jordan Brand ensures a cohesive aesthetic across its range, while also clearly defining its target demographic.

Upcoming Releases and Design Elements

Among the notable upcoming releases is the Air Jordan 38 Playoff PE, a player exclusive model that features design elements reminiscent of the Air Jordan 8 Playoff. This exclusive sneaker incorporates a black and red color scheme with white hits on the TPU portions of the sole unit, and design patterns that mirror those seen on the Jordan 8. However, this model will be exclusive to select Jordan Brand athletes and will not see a public release.

Also set for a Spring 2024 release is the Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny”, borrowing the classic color scheme from 1993. This model will come in a White, Black, True Red, and Light Graphite color combination, retailing at $200. The design will feature a chenille tongue label and a translucent rubber outsole, reminiscent of the original print from the AJ 8. The sneaker will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com.

Women’s Exclusive Edition

Rumors are also swirling about a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 ‘Bred Velvet’ colorway for the 2024 holiday season. Expected to replace the patent leather mudguard with a velvet finish, the sneaker is slated to release at a price point of $225 USD in women’s sizing, offering a plush take on the classic model.

0
Fashion Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bigg Boss 17 Drama, Stylish TV Stars and Celebrity Updates: An Entertainment Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Naomi Campbell Honors Christy Turlington's Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

By BNN Correspondents

Goth Gardening: The Dark and Moody Aesthetic Breaking Ground in 2024

By Quadri Adejumo

Abbie Chatfield Addresses Uncertainty Around Her Fashion Brand Verbose

By Geeta Pillai

Zara Tindall Turns Heads at Cheltenham: A Nod to Princess Kate's Style ...
@Fashion · 32 mins
Zara Tindall Turns Heads at Cheltenham: A Nod to Princess Kate's Style ...
heart comment 0
Lisa Rinna Defies Age Stereotypes with Bold Instagram Post

By Momen Zellmi

Lisa Rinna Defies Age Stereotypes with Bold Instagram Post
Unveiling the Most Durable Luggage Options: From Samsonite to Delsey Paris

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Most Durable Luggage Options: From Samsonite to Delsey Paris
Navigating Challenges: The Fashion Industry in 2024 Amidst Political and Social Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Challenges: The Fashion Industry in 2024 Amidst Political and Social Tensions
Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White

By Salman Khan

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
1 min
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
2 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
2 mins
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
2 mins
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
2 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
2 mins
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
2 mins
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
2 mins
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
2 mins
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
23 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app