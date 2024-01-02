Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways

In a move that replicates the pattern set by its predecessor, the Air Jordan 37, the highly anticipated Air Jordan 38 Low is set to launch on January 9th. However, the shoe will only be available in men’s and women’s unisex sizing, excluding those who wear a size 7Y and below. This choice represents a limitation for smaller-footed customers, yet Jordan Brand has confirmed that the colorways of the Air Jordan 38 Low will echo those available for the Air Jordan 38 GS, such as the captivating “Siren Red” color scheme.

Uniform Color Schemes and Target Demographics

This strategy of identical colorways is anticipated to continue throughout the life cycle of the Air Jordan 38 model. The Air Jordan 38 GS, the kids’ version of the sneaker, will also be released on the same day and will retail at $150. In doing so, Jordan Brand ensures a cohesive aesthetic across its range, while also clearly defining its target demographic.

Upcoming Releases and Design Elements

Among the notable upcoming releases is the Air Jordan 38 Playoff PE, a player exclusive model that features design elements reminiscent of the Air Jordan 8 Playoff. This exclusive sneaker incorporates a black and red color scheme with white hits on the TPU portions of the sole unit, and design patterns that mirror those seen on the Jordan 8. However, this model will be exclusive to select Jordan Brand athletes and will not see a public release.

Also set for a Spring 2024 release is the Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny”, borrowing the classic color scheme from 1993. This model will come in a White, Black, True Red, and Light Graphite color combination, retailing at $200. The design will feature a chenille tongue label and a translucent rubber outsole, reminiscent of the original print from the AJ 8. The sneaker will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com.

Women’s Exclusive Edition

Rumors are also swirling about a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 ‘Bred Velvet’ colorway for the 2024 holiday season. Expected to replace the patent leather mudguard with a velvet finish, the sneaker is slated to release at a price point of $225 USD in women’s sizing, offering a plush take on the classic model.