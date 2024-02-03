Air Force Falcons Suffer 6-3 Defeat Against Holy Cross

In a riveting hockey match on Friday night, the Air Force Falcons experienced a bitter defeat against Holy Cross, with a final score of 6-3. This marked their ninth consecutive loss against Holy Cross and their second straight loss following a robust 6-2 start to the 2024 season. This defeat also brings an end to the Falcons' impressive four-game road winning streak.

A Promising Start and a Subsequent Downfall

The Falcons began the match on a high note, with senior forward Will Gavin and sophomore forward Holt Oliphant scoring goals, taking them into the first intermission with a one-goal lead. The Falcons' momentum was further bolstered by a power-play goal by assistant captain Parker Brown.

However, this advantage was short-lived. Holy Cross made a remarkable comeback, scoring four unanswered goals in the last two periods. The decisive game-winning goal was scored by Tyler Ghirardosi, followed by two empty-net goals, which sealed their victory over the Falcons.

Chasing a Crucial Victory

The Falcons have been grappling with a losing streak against Holy Cross that dates back to 2016. Despite their promising start this season, the Falcons are yet to break this jinx. The match on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. presents another opportunity for the Falcons to strive for a much-needed victory against Holy Cross and regain their momentum for the rest of the season.