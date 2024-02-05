Air Force Falcons Gear Up for Basketball Battle Against Jaedon LeDee and No. 24 San Diego State

In the realm of college basketball, the Air Force Falcons are girding themselves for an impending clash against the No. 24 San Diego State, spearheaded by their formidable senior forward, Jaedon LeDee. Currently the leading scorer in the Mountain West, LeDee averages 20.3 points per game, a testament to his prowess on the court.

A journeyman of college basketball

LeDee, now in his fifth year of college basketball, is no stranger to the rigors of the game. Having formerly donned jerseys for Ohio State and TCU, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward brings a wealth of experience and physicality to San Diego State. His impressive track record boasts a 55% shooting from the field and a 38.7% from the three-point range, coupled with an average of 8.6 rebounds per game.

Preparing against LeDee's might

Air Force's coach, Joe Scott, is acutely aware of the challenges his team faces against quality big men in the conference. Speaking of the need to counter LeDee's strengths both inside and outside the court, Scott acknowledges that his team, devoid of a senior on its roster, would have to strategize against LeDee's age and experience.

San Diego State's NBA legacy

The article further sheds light on San Diego State's rich history of producing NBA players. As the Falcons prepare to face the Aztecs, they also face the shadow of former San Diego State players who have made their mark in the NBA, adding another layer of complexity to the forthcoming game.