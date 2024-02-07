Air Force Academy's Brock Holmgreen Soars to Victory at National Collegiate Skydiving Championships

The skies over Lake Elsinore, California, bore witness to an exceptional display of skill and sportsmanship as Cadet 1st Class Brock Holmgreen of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) earned the title of Most Competitive Collegiate Skydiver at the 2023 National Collegiate Skydiving Championships. The event, held from December 28th, 2023, to January 3rd, 2024, drew 96 competitors from across the nation, but it was Holmgreen, a member of the Class of 2024 and part of the USAFA's renowned Wings of Blue parachute team, who soared above them all.

Advertisment

Master of the Skies

Hailing from Granbury, Texas, Holmgreen demonstrated remarkable prowess in formation skydiving, canopy control, and precision landing—specifically, the ability to land closest to a 16-inch disc. His performance was not only a testament to his individual ability but also a shining example of the rigorous training and discipline imparted at the USAFA. The Wings of Blue team, under the leadership of Holmgreen and his teammate, Cadet 1st Class Jack Treinish from Columbus, Ohio, set a joint California collegiate record with four dead-center landings in the individual sport accuracy event.

The Wings of Blue Triumph

Advertisment

The Wings of Blue team's success did not stop there. Their collective efforts at the Championships led to an impressive haul of four gold, silver, and bronze medals. Furthermore, they set six California records in various categories, including 2-Way and 4-Way Vertical Formation Skydiving, Team Sport Accuracy, and the 6-way speed event. This remarkable achievement underscores the team's exceptional teamwork and commitment to their sport.

A Gesture of Sportsmanship

In a move reflecting true sportsmanship, Holmgreen chose to donate the scholarship that accompanied his award to the Western Michigan University's competition team. Recognizing their strong performance and support for the Championships, this gesture underlines Holmgreen's spirit of camaraderie and respect for his fellow competitors. As the Wings of Blue prepare for their next flight, they leave behind a resounding legacy at the 2023 National Collegiate Skydiving Championships.