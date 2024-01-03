en English
Education

AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament

On a day awash with the spirit of competition and camaraderie, the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was more than just a hub of academic excellence. The AIOU Annual Cricket Tournament 2024 took center stage, embodying a celebration of sportsmanship and unity. The occasion was graced by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, who underlined the significance of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in the holistic development of students.

Nurturing Growth Beyond Academics

In his address at the prize distribution ceremony, Prof Mahmood emphasized that these activities are not merely recreational but instrumental in fostering discipline, resilience, and teamwork. He affirmed that they serve as catalysts for hard work and contribute immensely to the physical and mental development of students.

Resuming Sports in the Wake of the Pandemic

The Vice Chancellor’s remarks came at a critical juncture as the university is gradually resuming sports activities after a prolonged hiatus due to the pandemic. He hailed this as a positive move, underscoring the fact that sports form an integral part of the university’s ethos.

Plans for Expansion and Renovation

Prof Mahmood also announced plans to organize sports events at the university’s regional campuses, thereby promoting inclusivity and providing students across all campuses an equal opportunity to participate. He further revealed that the renovation of the university’s residential colony blocks and grounds is on the cards. This initiative, aimed at improving the infrastructure for sports, will be backed by sufficient funding allocated in the upcoming budget.

Thrilling Finale of the Cricket Tournament

The cricket tournament saw robust participation with a total of 60 teams and 50 matches. Two categories were in play: students and AIOU employees. The student category witnessed a thrilling face-off, with the university residential colony team emerging victorious. In the pulsating final match of the employees’ category, the DRS team clinched victory against the admin team. The Vice Chancellor was introduced to all four finalist teams, capping off the event amidst much fanfare and applause.

Education Pakistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

