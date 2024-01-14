Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with ‘Backstretch Experience’ Tour

The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, in partnership with the Aiken Training Track, hosted an educational ‘backstretch experience’ tour on January 13, 2024. The program, typically offered four times a year, provides insights into the world of horse racing, from the nuances of racing equipment to the personal experiences of seasoned trainers.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights

Under the guidance of Lisa Hall, the museum’s coordinator, participants were introduced to various horses, both past and present competitors. They also learned about the significant weight difference between training saddles and racing saddles, a detail that often goes unnoticed by those outside the industry. Trainers Ron Stevens and Brad Stauffer shared their experiences, including their work with Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice and Preakness winner Summer Squall.

Aiken’s Horse-Racing Heritage

Aiken’s rich horse-racing history plays a significant role in the ‘backstretch experience’ program. Participants visited historic stables, getting a unique perspective on the industry. The program, which began in 2015, had been on hiatus due to COVID-19 but has since resumed with limited capacity to ensure a more intimate and enhanced experience.

Looking Forward

The Aiken Trials, a major horse racing event, is scheduled for March 16th. It is expected that the ‘backstretch experience’ tour will continue to offer valuable insights into the world of horse racing, encouraging a deeper appreciation of the sport and its history, particularly in Aiken.