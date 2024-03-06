Aiken and South Aiken Triumph in Golf and Soccer, Aiken Dominates in Boys' Tennis

Aiken High and South Aiken High Schools showcased their prowess in boys' golf and soccer, while Aiken High also excelled in boys' tennis this Tuesday, marking significant victories in their respective matches and games.

Boys' Golf: Aiken and South Aiken Secure Wins

In Tuesday's match at Midland Valley Golf Club, Aiken High emerged victorious against Midland Valley with a score of 149-189. Ryan Anaclerio led the team with a score of 39, closely followed by Richard Anaclerio with 40, highlighting a strong performance by the team. Meanwhile, South Aiken opened its season with a win against Strom Thurmond by nine strokes, with freshman Evan Hanner shining as the medalist with a score of 46. These victories set a positive tone for both teams as they advance further into the season.

Boys' Soccer: Aiken High Scores Big

Aiken High's boys' soccer team kicked off Region 4-AAAA play with a convincing 5-0 win over Airport. Goals from Reid Raintree, Marco Diaz, Angel Negrete, Tripp Calfee, and an own goal by the Eagles underscored a strong team performance. The win positions Aiken High at 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAA, with anticipation building for their upcoming game against North Augusta.

Girls' Soccer and Boys' Tennis: Aiken and South Aiken Shine

South Aiken's girls' soccer team also opened their Region 4-AAAA play with a resounding 5-0 shutout win against North Augusta, thanks to Bailey Lancaster's hat-trick. In boys' tennis, Aiken High continued its early-season dominance with a 6-0 shutout win against Airport, marking the team's second consecutive win to start the season. These victories across different sports underscore the depth of talent and competitive spirit present within Aiken and South Aiken High Schools.

As Aiken and South Aiken High Schools celebrate these victories, the focus now shifts to sustaining this momentum through the rest of the season. The teams' performances have set high expectations, and their upcoming matches are eagerly awaited by fans and competitors alike. These early successes serve not only as a testament to the athletes' hard work and dedication but also as a source of pride for their schools and the wider community.