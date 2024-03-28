AIFF Technical Committee Considers Stimac's Future After Historic Loss to Afghanistan

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee is currently in a quandary over head coach Igor Stimac's position following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Afghanistan. Despite India's superior FIFA ranking, this defeat marks the first time they have lost to Afghanistan on home soil, sparking widespread dissatisfaction within the committee. With crucial matches looming and a hefty severance package at stake, the federation faces a tough decision on Stimac's future.

Advertisment

Discontent Brews Post-Defeat

Thursday's meeting saw technical committee members voice their concerns over India's recent performances against Afghanistan, with a 0-0 draw away and a 1-2 loss at home in Guwahati. The loss, particularly poignant due to its historical significance, has led to heightened scrutiny of Stimac's tactics and team management. With India placed 41 slots above Afghanistan in the FIFA rankings, expectations were significantly higher, and the committee's disappointment is palpable. Speculation about Stimac's tenure and its continuity has intensified, with members reflecting on past discussions where future matches were deemed crucial for assessment.

The Cost of Change

Advertisment

The financial implications of removing Stimac are daunting. His contract, running until 2026, commands a monthly salary of $30,000, translating to a potential severance package of $720,000 if terminated for poor performance. This comes at a time when the AIFF is already grappling with budget cuts, making the decision to part ways with Stimac particularly challenging. Negotiations for an amicable resolution are underway, with both parties seeking a viable path forward amidst the financial and competitive stakes.

Looking Ahead: Crucial Matches and Qualification Hopes

India's path to the third round of qualifications hangs in the balance, with a pivotal match against Kuwait on the horizon. Currently second in Group A, India's position is tenuous, with qualification for the next round a critical goal that has eluded them thus far. Stimac's earlier statement of resigning if India fails to qualify underscores the high stakes involved. As the team and its supporters look ahead, the outcome of these discussions and the subsequent performance in upcoming matches will be decisive for Indian football's immediate future.

As the AIFF technical committee weighs its options, the broader implications for Indian football are clear. Decisions made in the coming days will not only affect Stimac's career but also the morale and direction of the national team. With the eyes of a nation watching, the committee's next move could set the tone for Indian football's trajectory on the international stage.