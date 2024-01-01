en English
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:29 pm EST
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing

The president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has raised concerns about the level of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League. This critique was made public in an AIFF press release following a meeting where officials from the ISL were asked to explain 24 significant incidents from seven matches. The comments have sparked a dialogue on the state of refereeing in Indian football, its implications, and the way forward.

Addressing Controversial Decisions

In a virtual meeting dubbed as ‘Refereeing Review Meeting’, Chaubey highlighted ‘plain-sight errors’ and called for officials to reduce mistakes. He emphasized the need for accountability within the Referee Department due to continuous errors in India’s ISL and I-League. A total of 24 controversial Key Match Incidents (KMI) from ISL and I-League games were discussed in this mid-season review.

Voices from the Field

Goutam Kar, a former director of referees at the AIFF, responded to Chaubey’s critique by indicating that such public criticism could impact the morale of the referees. He pointed out the importance of maintaining high morale among match officials, especially in the era of enhanced scrutiny due to improved broadcast technology. A current ISL referee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Indian referees play significantly fewer matches compared to their counterparts in top Asian countries, highlighting the lack of exchange programs in India, similar to those in Japan.

AIFF’s Commitment to Improvement

In response to the concerns about refereeing in the ISL and I-League, Anil K Prabhakaran, AIFF’s league chairman, interpreted Chaubey’s remarks as an indication of the federation’s dedication to improving referees’ performance. The AIFF has taken steps towards referee development through programs like the Elite Development Referee Programme and the appointment of Zonal Referee Development Officers. A follow-up meeting is suggested during the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar to discuss the way forward on these issues.

The concerns about refereeing in the ISL and I-League have been further amplified by clubs submitting video evidence to support their complaints against decisions made during the matches. These incidents underline the pressing need for a comprehensive and effective solution to improve the standard of refereeing in Indian football.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

