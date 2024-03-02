AIFF Clears Gurmeet Singh for Historic Mid-Season Move to NorthEast United Amid Unpaid Dues

In a groundbreaking decision by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Gurmeet Singh has been permitted to terminate his contract with Hyderabad FC due to unpaid salaries, marking a significant precedent in Indian football. This decision enables the goalkeeper to join NorthEast United outside the usual transfer window, a move sanctioned under FIFA’s regulations for players facing just cause situations.

Unprecedented Ruling by AIFF

The player status committee of the AIFF ruled in favor of Gurmeet Singh after he lodged a complaint about multiple months of unpaid wages from Hyderabad FC. Despite the club's representatives not contesting the termination during the oral hearing, this marks a rare instance where a player has been allowed to move teams outside the designated transfer window in Indian football, setting a new precedent. Gurmeet's move to NorthEast United, where he began his ISL career, was made official on Saturday, offering him a chance to restart at a club that holds special significance for him.

Regulatory Backdrop and Player's Relief

According to FIFA's guidelines, players are typically restricted to being registered during one of the two annual registration periods unless exceptional circumstances arise. Gurmeet Singh’s situation fell under such an exception, as he was facing financial insecurity due to the lack of payment from Hyderabad FC. This scenario underscores the AIFF's commitment to ensuring players' rights and livelihoods are protected, even if it requires bending the norms of the transfer window under extraordinary circumstances.

Gurmeet Singh's New Chapter

Gurmeet Singh expressed his enthusiasm about returning to NorthEast United, emphasizing his readiness to contribute to the team's success and acknowledging the exciting project the club has embarked upon. His move not only serves as a lifeline for his career but also as a testament to the evolving landscape of player rights and club responsibilities in Indian football. With this transfer, Singh is poised to make a significant impact on and off the field for NorthEast United in the upcoming matches.

This landmark decision by the AIFF, enabling Gurmeet Singh's mid-season transfer, signifies a progressive step towards respecting and upholding players' rights within the Indian football ecosystem. As the sport continues to grow in the country, such measures ensure that the welfare of the players, who are at the heart of the game, is not sidelined by contractual and financial disputes.