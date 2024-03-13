AIFF Cancels Chartered Flight for World Cup Qualifier Amidst Corruption Probe

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has reversed its decision to send the national men's team to Saudi Arabia on a chartered flight for the upcoming World Cup qualifier, citing high costs and aircraft unavailability. This development occurs amidst an ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) demanding evidence from the federation's former legal head.

Logistical Challenges and Cost Concerns

Initially, AIFF President Chaubey had assured that a chartered flight would address the logistical challenges faced by the team. However, the plan was scrapped due to the cost and unavailability of suitable aircraft, forcing the team to undertake a more cumbersome journey. This decision has raised questions about the federation's commitment to the team's preparation and success.

Corruption Allegations Surface

Amidst the logistical planning for the World Cup qualifier, the AFC has requested evidence from Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, AIFF's former legal head, regarding his corruption allegations against Chaubey. These allegations include non-transparent tender processes and misuse of federation funds, which Chaubey vehemently denies. The AFC's involvement underscores the seriousness of the accusations and their potential impact on Indian football's governance.

AIFF's Response and Future Implications

In response to the allegations, the AIFF has rallied behind Chaubey, dismissing the accusations as baseless. However, the controversy has cast a shadow over the federation's operations and Chaubey's leadership. With the AFC's deadline for evidence submission looming, the outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching consequences for the AIFF and Indian football at large.

As the AIFF navigates through these turbulent waters, the focus remains on the national team's performance in the upcoming qualifier. The federation's ability to effectively manage its internal affairs and support its team will be crucial in determining its future direction and reputation within the global football community.