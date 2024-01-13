AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon

In the realm of sports and technology, the 2024 Boston Marathon has become a testing ground for the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and marathon training. The experiment, spearheaded by an exercise physiologist, explores the potentials and pitfalls of AI-generated exercise and nutrition plans, with the AI in question being none other than the revolutionary ChatGPT.

The AI Experimentation

The 20-week training program for the Boston Marathon was AI’s first foray into the endurance sports world. The objective was to gauge if the sophisticated machine learning model could draft a viable training regimen. While the AI showcased its ability to churn out vast amounts of data and a general training plan in a flash, it became evident that several iterations and human input were necessary to refine and personalize the program.

Assessing AI’s Capabilities

The AI training plan unveiled impressive components, such as hill repeats tailored to the Boston Marathon’s notorious hilly course. However, it also suggested some unrealistic workouts like 10,000-meter repeats at a blistering 4:17 minute/mile pace, an indication of AI’s limitations in fully understanding human physical capabilities.

Nutrition – AI’s Achilles Heel

The AI’s shortcomings were further highlighted in its attempt to produce personalized nutrition plans. The suggestions lacked specificity, portion sizes, and timing of consumption. This underlines the critical role of human coaches, exercise physiologists, and nutritionists in creating training regimens tailored to individual athletes’ needs.

The Future of AI in Sports

Despite the limitations, experts express a cautious optimism for AI’s role in future sports and fitness programs. However, they emphasize that AI can never replace the nuanced understanding and adjustments a human coach can make based on an athlete’s physical and psychological responses to training. The intersection of AI and human expertise could pave the way for a new era of sports training, with the 2024 Boston Marathon serving as a starting line.