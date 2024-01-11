Utah, historically synonymous with the great outdoors, is now echoing with the clamor of major league sports expansion. Suspense fills the air as ownership groups, business and community leaders, and sporting enthusiasts anticipate the arrival of baseball and hockey seasons. Encouraging this anticipation, Solitaire Bliss, an artificial intelligence firm, has taken a speculative leap into the future, crafting names, jerseys, and mascots for potential Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams in cities currently lacking them, including Salt Lake City.

AI Takes a Swing at Team Naming

In a nod to Utah's identity as the 'Beehive State', the AI has proposed 'Bees' as the name of a potential Salt Lake City MLB team. A black and yellow color palette accompanies this moniker, along with a mascot named 'Stinger'. Nonetheless, the creativity of this proposition is up for debate, given that Salt Lake City already hosts the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, with a mascot similarly named 'Bumble'.

Chilling Prospects for an NHL Team

Shifting from the hive to the ice, the AI proposed the 'Salt Lake City Blizzard' as a prospective NHL team, complete with a polar bear mascot named 'Icy'. This choice draws inspiration from the region's notorious snowstorms, offering an icy edge to Utah's major league sports landscape.

Ownership Groups Step Up to the Plate

Two entities are actively championing the cause of major league expansion in Utah. The Larry H. Miller Company is teaming up with Big League Utah, a coalition of business and community leaders, to campaign for an MLB team. Simultaneously, Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, is pulling out all the stops to bring an NHL team to the state.

The Social Media Buzz

Social media platforms are abuzz with an array of potential MLB team names, including Trappers, Gulls, Stingers, Copperwings, Golden Spikes, Cutthroats, Pioneers, and Saints. In addition, AI technology is being utilized to draft concept uniforms, further fueling the speculation and excitement across digital platforms.

As Utah awaits its potential induction into the MLB and NHL leagues, the state remains a hive of speculation. Whether it will be the 'Bees' at bat or the 'Blizzard' on the ice, only time will tell.