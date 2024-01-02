en English
Cricket

Ahmed Shehzad’s Potential Return to Pakistan National Team: An Analysis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Ahmed Shehzad's Potential Return to Pakistan National Team: An Analysis

In a recent announcement, Yasir Arafat, Pakistan’s High-Performance Coach, has presented a potential return to the national cricket team for Ahmed Shehzad, a skilled batter who has been making waves in the cricket scene. This move follows Shehzad’s outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup 2023, where he scored an impressive 344 runs in nine matches, boasting an average of 43 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Emphasis on Performance and Fitness

Arafat stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of fitness and performance, making it clear that Shehzad’s return to the national team hinges on his ability to uphold these standards. This detail is crucial as the management is currently exploring new possibilities for the team’s composition, especially considering the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Exploring New Batting Combinations

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz has also hinted at the prospect of different opening batting combinations in the future, a statement that further increases the stakes for Shehzad. Having an international career tally of 5,058 runs, which includes 10 centuries and 25 fifties, Shehzad holds a promising profile for the selectors.

Shehzad’s Potential Return

Shehzad’s last representation for Pakistan was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in October 2019. His potential inclusion in the national team for the impending T20I series against New Zealand is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to gear up for the World Cup. If successful, his return could mark a significant milestone in his cricketing career and a crucial turning point for the Pakistani team.

Cricket Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

