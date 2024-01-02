Ahmed Shehzad’s Potential Return to Pakistan National Team: An Analysis

In a recent announcement, Yasir Arafat, Pakistan’s High-Performance Coach, has presented a potential return to the national cricket team for Ahmed Shehzad, a skilled batter who has been making waves in the cricket scene. This move follows Shehzad’s outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup 2023, where he scored an impressive 344 runs in nine matches, boasting an average of 43 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Emphasis on Performance and Fitness

Arafat stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of fitness and performance, making it clear that Shehzad’s return to the national team hinges on his ability to uphold these standards. This detail is crucial as the management is currently exploring new possibilities for the team’s composition, especially considering the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Exploring New Batting Combinations

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz has also hinted at the prospect of different opening batting combinations in the future, a statement that further increases the stakes for Shehzad. Having an international career tally of 5,058 runs, which includes 10 centuries and 25 fifties, Shehzad holds a promising profile for the selectors.

Shehzad’s Potential Return

Shehzad’s last representation for Pakistan was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in October 2019. His potential inclusion in the national team for the impending T20I series against New Zealand is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to gear up for the World Cup. If successful, his return could mark a significant milestone in his cricketing career and a crucial turning point for the Pakistani team.