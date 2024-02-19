Ahmad Al Harthy Sets Sights on Monumental Racing Season with Team WRT and BMW

In a groundbreaking move that promises to elevate his career to new heights, Omani racing driver Ahmad Al Harthy has officially launched his most ambitious season with Team WRT and BMW. The announcement, made in Muscat, Oman, heralds Al Harthy's participation in a dual programme that spans both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for the 2024 calendar. This pivotal moment in his career is not just a leap in competition but a representation of Oman's growing presence on the international motorsport stage.

Racing Among Legends

Al Harthy, who has already carved a niche for himself in the realm of endurance racing, is set to co-pilot the No. 46 BMW M4 GT3 in the FIA WEC. His colleagues in this high-stakes endeavor are none other than MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi and the formidable BMW factory driver Maxime Martin. Together, this trio underlines the team's serious contention for the LMGT3 class title. The FIA WEC calendar boasts eight race meetings, with the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours in France being the crown jewel of the season. It's a challenge that Al Harthy embraces, eager to learn and excel alongside his illustrious teammates.

Embarking on the GT World Challenge

The journey doesn't end there. In the GT World Challenge Europe, Al Harthy will take the helm of the No. 30 BMW, alongside teammates Sam De Haan and Jens Klingmann. Competing under the OQ by Oman Racing banner, this venture into the GTWCE sees Al Harthy tackling a five-event calendar that includes the grueling 24 Hours of Spa. It's a testament to the Omani driver's resilience and ambition, reflecting his commitment to representing his country and his sponsors on one of motorsport's most demanding stages.

A Season of Significance

The 2024 season is not just another entry in the calendar for Al Harthy; it is the culmination of years of dedication, talent, and passion. Supported by prestigious partners such as OQ, the Oman Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Omantel, Experience Oman, and BMW Oman, Al Harthy's campaign is a beacon of national pride. His participation carries the hopes and dreams of countless fans, eager to see their hero compete against some of the best drivers in the world. For Al Harthy, the upcoming season is more than just a series of races; it is an opportunity to showcase his skill, learn from the best, and continue to pave the way for Omani motorsport on the global stage.

As the engines start and the lights go out, Ahmad Al Harthy's journey in the 2024 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup will be closely watched by fans worldwide. With a team that blends experience, skill, and ambition, Al Harthy is poised to make this season his most memorable yet. It's a story of determination, national pride, and the relentless pursuit of excellence—a narrative that transcends the roar of engines and the speed of the race. Al Harthy's race is one for the history books, and it's just getting started.