AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions

The American Hockey League (AHL) has updated its standings, reflecting the outcomes of the most recent games. The league is nearing the playoffs, as teams strive to secure their spots in the top four of their respective divisions. Recent games have seen a tight competition, with Calgary narrowly defeating Ontario, Rochester overcoming Charlotte, and Providence coming out on top against WB/Scranton.

Atlantic Division: Hershey Takes the Lead

In the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, Hershey is leading with 58 points. The team is closely followed by Providence and Hartford. Springfield, WB/Scranton, Charlotte, Lehigh Valley, and Bridgeport are in pursuit, each vying for a higher position in the division standings.

North Division: Cleveland at the Front

The North Division sees Cleveland in the lead, with teams like Syracuse, Belleville, Rochester, Toronto, Laval, and Utica trailing behind. The Rochester Americans have shown commendable performance recently, defeating the Charlotte Checkers in a recent game. Their rookie defenseman Zach Metsa and forward Viktor Neuchev have contributed significantly to the team’s success.

Central and Pacific Division: Milwaukee and Calgary Lead

In the Western Conference, Milwaukee tops the Central Division, followed by Texas, Grand Rapids, Rockford, Iowa, Chicago, and Manitoba. The Pacific Division is led by Calgary. The Calgary Wranglers recently edged out the Ontario Reign with a score of 3-2, with Samuel Fagemo scoring both of Ontario’s tallies. Tucson, Ontario, Coachella Valley, Abbotsford, Henderson, Colorado, Bakersfield, San Jose, and San Diego make up the rest of the division.

Upcoming Games and Player Highlights

In the upcoming games, we will see matchups across the divisions, including Belleville at Toronto and Manitoba at Laval. Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen of the Rochester Americans have been named to the North Division All Star roster for the 2024 AHL All Star Classic, promising more exciting games to come.