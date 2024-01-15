AHL Standings Update: Hershey, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Calgary Lead Divisions

In the latest updates from the American Hockey League (AHL), teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences are battling it out, aiming for a spot in the playoffs. The AHL operates on a point system where wins earn two points, and overtime or shootout losses grant one point. The top four teams in each division will progress to the playoffs.
Eastern Conference Standings
The Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference sees the Hershey Bears leading with 59 points. The Providence Bruins and Hartford Wolf Pack trail behind, vying for the top spot. Meanwhile, the North Division is dominated by the Cleveland Monsters, with the Syracuse Crunch and Belleville Senators closely trailing.
Western Conference Standings
In the Western Conference, the Central Division is led by the Milwaukee Admirals, followed by the Texas Stars and Rockford IceHogs. The Pacific Division sees the Calgary Flames at the helm, with the Tucson Roadrunners and Ontario Reign following suit.
Recent and Upcoming Games
Recent game highlights include the Belleville Senators' victory over the Toronto Marlies, the Providence Bruins' triumph against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and the Chicago Wolves' win over the Texas Stars. In the latter game, Chicago’s Chris Terry notched a hat trick, while Adam Scheel made 34 saves. Logan Stankoven scored the lone goal for the Stars. Adam Scheel, the Wolves goaltender, has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week. He has a 6-7-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 17 appearances this season.
Looking ahead, the AHL schedule features games throughout the week, with an exception on Thursday. Key matchups to watch include Hershey versus Bridgeport, WB/Scranton against Springfield, and Iowa taking on Tucson.