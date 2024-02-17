AHL History: Jaxson Stauber Scores Goal and Records Shutout in Same Game

In a display of skill and determination that has etched his name into the annals of American Hockey League (AHL) history, Jaxson Stauber, the Rockford IceHogs' goaltender, accomplished a feat that no other has achieved before. In a game that ended with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Wolves, Stauber not only recorded his first professional shutout by making 24 saves but also scored a goal, a rarity for a goaltender. This historic moment makes him the first goalie in AHL history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game, joining his father, Robb Stauber, in the exclusive list of goalies who have found the back of the net in an AHL game.

A Historic Night at the Arena

The game against the Chicago Wolves was unfolding as a testament to the IceHogs' defensive prowess, with Stauber leading the charge from between the pipes. As the game approached its final minute, the Wolves, desperate to erase their deficit, pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Seizing the moment, Stauber took possession of the puck behind his own net and launched it into the empty net, scoring a goal that would cement his place in AHL history. This remarkable goal made him the first IceHogs' goaltender to score since 2019 and added a spectacular highlight to a game that already showcased his goaltending excellence.

A Season of Stellar Performances

Throughout the season, Stauber has been a cornerstone for the IceHogs, contributing significantly to their successes. Before this historic game, he had been performing admirably with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage through 18 games. His contribution goes beyond the stats, providing the team with the confidence and reliability needed from a goaltender. Stauber's performance against the Wolves not only showcased his skill as a goaltender but also his awareness and ability to seize opportunities, traits that have marked his journey in professional hockey.

The Legacy Continues

The significance of Stauber's achievement is magnified by the shared legacy with his father, Robb Stauber, who also scored a goalie goal in the AHL in 1995. This unique father-son duo in the AHL's history exemplifies a passing down of skill, determination, and the rare ability to score goals as goaltenders. Jaxson Stauber's historic game against the Chicago Wolves is a testament to his evolving legacy, one that not only honors his family name but also sets new milestones in the world of professional hockey.

In the wake of this remarkable achievement, the Rockford IceHogs have been riding a wave of momentum, securing three straight wins and points in six consecutive games. Stauber's historic feat has undoubtedly contributed to the team's morale and confidence as they look forward to extending their winning streak in the upcoming match against the Grand Rapids Griffins. As the AHL season progresses, all eyes will be on Stauber, not just for his saves but for the potential of further rewriting the record books. His groundbreaking performance against the Chicago Wolves has already secured his name in AHL lore, inspiring both teammates and aspiring goaltenders with the reminder that in hockey, anything is possible.