Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut

Agni Chopra, the son of acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has made a striking debut in the Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic cricket competition in India. Agni, a promising left-handed batter from Mizoram, demonstrated his cricketing prowess by scoring a significant 166 runs off 179 balls in his first innings. This remarkable score included 19 boundary fours and seven sixes, a testament to his explosive batting style. However, despite his praiseworthy individual performance, Mizoram fell short against Sikkim, with the team being dismissed for 214, trailing Sikkim’s formidable 442/9 declared.

Sensational Debut Amidst Team Struggle

In the face of the team’s struggle, with seven of Mizoram’s players dismissed for ducks in the first innings, Agni’s performance stood out. Not letting the pressure of the team’s position affect his game, he continued his form in the second innings with a rapid 92 off just 74 balls. Despite his efforts, Mizoram could only set a target of 170, which Sikkim successfully chased down on the final day.

From Michigan to Mumbai to Mizoram

Agni’s journey is an inspiring one. From playing cricket in Michigan, USA, to making a career in the bustling city of Mumbai, and eventually representing Mizoram, Agni has shown determination and a commitment to the sport. He has also performed commendably in List-A and T20 formats, boasting a phenomenal strike rate of 150.96 in T20s.

A Film and Cricket Enthusiast Family

His father, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a notable figure in the Indian film industry known for his work on popular films like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Ferrari Ki Sawari’, has also been in the news recently. His film ’12th Fail,’ released on an OTT platform after a lukewarm theatrical run, has been gaining traction. Vidhu, also a cricket enthusiast, is sure to be proud of his son’s impressive debut.