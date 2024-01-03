en English
Health

Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers’ Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers’ Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club

In the heart of Calgary, a curling match of exceptional caliber unfolded at the Calgary Curling Club. Two nonagenarians, Ken McRae and Jim Tomas, both aged 93, took to the ice in a remarkable display of lifelong dedication to their beloved sport. Having started their curling journey since high school, these two stalwarts continue to lead their respective teams in the plus-50 Silver Fox Curling League, defying age, and inspiring many.

A Nail-Biting Game of Strategy and Skill

In a game that was as closely contested as it could possibly be, every throw mattered, every sweep counted. It was a spectacle that went down to the wire, to the final end, with Tomas’ team finally clinching victory over McRae’s. Despite the outcome, the spirit of the game prevailed over all else. McRae, reflecting on the match, expressed nothing but pure joy for having the chance to play the game he loves so dearly.

Overcoming Life’s Challenges

His passion for curling is all the more remarkable considering his journey. There was a time when McRae wasn’t sure he’d be able to play again after suffering a stroke. However, he proved his resilience once again. Aided by a pacemaker’s installation, he not only recovered but also found a renewed zeal for life and the sport he cherishes.

The Love for Curling: A Timeless Bond

Both McRae and Tomas, despite their age, have no intention of hanging up their brooms anytime soon. They consider themselves fortunate to play the game they love, a testament to their enduring spirit and love for curling. Their story echoes loud and clear in the Calgary Curling Club, inspiring everyone who comes across their path and leaving an indelible mark on the sport’s rich tapestry.

Health Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

