Age and Safety Concerns Lead to Player Change in Scotland's Under-20 Six Nations Team

In a turn of events that saw the initial selection of Edinburgh Rugby academy player, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, overturned on the night of the Six Nations match against Wales, Scotland's under-20 head coach, Kenny Murray, cited age and safety concerns as the primary factors behind the decision.

Advertisment

Decision Sparks Discussion on Player Safety

Murray, in his conversation with the media, pointed out that the discussions with Six Nations and World Rugby played a crucial role in this decision. Despite Blyth-Lafferty's clearance to play adult rugby, the consensus was that it was too soon for the young player to be involved at this level of competition. World Rugby's recommendation stipulates that players under 18, especially those occupying front-row positions, should not participate in the game due to safety concerns.

Eligibility and Future Games

Advertisment

Blyth-Lafferty, who is currently 17 and will turn 18 in seven weeks, is set to play in the World Trophy event taking place in Edinburgh in July. Meanwhile, Scotland's under-20 team is shifting their focus to their next challenge in the Six Nations series: a game against France at the Hive Stadium. This follows their recent 37-29 loss to Wales.

Team Changes

In the wake of the loss, and with players Euan McVie and Tom Currie sidelined due to head injuries, the team is reshuffling their lineup. Theo Currie and Jonny Morris will be the starters, and Callum Smyth, Ryan Burke, and Hector Patterson will be bolstering the bench, offering a fresh dynamic to the team in the upcoming match.