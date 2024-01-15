en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men’s Tennis Player of All Time

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men’s Tennis Player of All Time

Grand Slam legend Andre Agassi, in a recent interview with The Australian newspaper, has bestowed the title of ‘Greatest Men’s Tennis Player of All Time’ upon Novak Djokovic. This accolade, stemming from the impressive statistical record of Djokovic’s career achievements, comes as the Serbian tennis maestro gears up for the possibility of clinching his 11th Australian Open title.

Agassi’s Admiration for Djokovic

Agassi, himself a victor of eight Grand Slam titles and four Australian Open championships, expressed profound admiration for Djokovic’s record, particularly his dominance at Melbourne Park. Djokovic’s 10 titles at this venue belie an unprecedented dominance in the Open era. Should Djokovic secure an 11th title here, it would elevate his Grand Slam total to 25, surpassing Margaret Court’s long-standing record of 24.

Recognizing Federer and Nadal

In the course of the interview, Agassi also acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the sport of tennis. He praised Federer for his elegance and class, and lauded Nadal for his unparalleled intensity and passion. Yet, when the conversation veered towards sheer numbers, Agassi was unequivocal in his assertion that Djokovic’s achievements, as inscribed in the annals of tennis history, are unrivaled.

Tribute Amidst the Australian Open

This public tribute from Agassi comes amidst the backdrop of the Australian Open, a tournament that has proven to be a stage for some of the most stellar performances from these tennis legends. As the tennis world converges on Melbourne Park, the spotlight is firmly on Djokovic, as he stands poised to further cement his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
50 seconds ago
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
In a strategic move to fuel its growth trajectory, Sydney-based Arriba Group, known for its prowess in workplace rehabilitation and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) services, is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The company, generating a robust annual revenue of $76 million, has made a significant stride by inviting investment banks and boutiques to
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
Unidentified Gunmen Fire at Residential Property in Cranbourne West
2 mins ago
Unidentified Gunmen Fire at Residential Property in Cranbourne West
Reddit User Embraces Baldness, Inspires Others Amidst Australia's Hair Loss Epidemic
4 mins ago
Reddit User Embraces Baldness, Inspires Others Amidst Australia's Hair Loss Epidemic
Bachelor's Jimmy Nicholson Transitions from Airbus to Boeing: A New Chapter in his Aviation Career
1 min ago
Bachelor's Jimmy Nicholson Transitions from Airbus to Boeing: A New Chapter in his Aviation Career
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
1 min ago
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
1 min ago
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
Latest Headlines
World News
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
13 seconds
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
Dallas Cowboys Stunned in Playoff Defeat Against Green Bay Packers
20 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Stunned in Playoff Defeat Against Green Bay Packers
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
1 min
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
1 min
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
1 min
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
1 min
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
1 min
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
1 min
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
2 mins
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
41 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app