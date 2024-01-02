en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles

As the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) gears up to kick off in Ivory Coast on January 13, African Stars FC, the current Debmarine Namibia Premiership champions, are set on defending their title. The club currently leads the standings with 34 points, holding a slim lead over their closest competitors, Khomas Nampol and FC Ongos, who trail by two and four points respectively.

Unity and Character – The Key to Victory

Head coach Mervin Mbakera highlights the importance of unity and character in the team, both on and off the field. He believes these elements played a significant role in their success in the last season. While acknowledging the strength of his squad, Mbakera also reveals plans to bolster the team with new additions in January. The coach lauds the supportive management team, which shares his vision of winning the league once again when the season concludes in May.

Upcoming Challenges in AFCON

On the international stage, Senegal, the reigning AFCON champions, are preparing to defend their title. Senegal captain Sadio Mane foresees a tough competition, stating this edition of AFCON could be the hardest yet with all top African football nations vying for success. Mane, who considers winning the AFCON trophy the pinnacle of his career, expresses a personal ambition to retain the title.

Senegal’s Game Plan

Senegal commences their title defense against The Gambia on January 15, followed by matches against Cameroon and Guinea. Coach Aliou Cisse has named a formidable provisional squad of 27 players, featuring notable stars like Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sadio Mané. With such a robust lineup, Senegal seems well prepared to face the challenges that lie ahead in the tournament.

0
Africa Namibia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Arrested for Murder Over Failed Fertilizer Deal in Dowa District

By BNN Correspondents

Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict

By Ayesha Mumtaz

African Union Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria

By Geeta Pillai

Kesem Dam in Ethiopia Set to Become Fully Operational Within a Year

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Incident Claims Lives of Mauritanian Gold Miners in Volatile Re ...
@Accidents · 16 mins
Tragic Incident Claims Lives of Mauritanian Gold Miners in Volatile Re ...
heart comment 0
Valongo Wharf in Rio Reopens after Refurbishment, Promoting Afro-Brazilian History

By Waqas Arain

Valongo Wharf in Rio Reopens after Refurbishment, Promoting Afro-Brazilian History
Ghana Sports in 2023: A Year of Controversies

By Salman Khan

Ghana Sports in 2023: A Year of Controversies
Somalia Recalls Ambassador to Ethiopia Over Controversial Port Deal

By Israel Ojoko

Somalia Recalls Ambassador to Ethiopia Over Controversial Port Deal
Ethiopia’s Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Somalia

By Israel Ojoko

Ethiopia's Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Somalia
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
55 seconds
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
56 seconds
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
58 seconds
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
59 seconds
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
1 min
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
1 min
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
1 min
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
Jordan Clarkson Makes History for Utah Jazz with First Triple-Double Since 2008
2 mins
Jordan Clarkson Makes History for Utah Jazz with First Triple-Double Since 2008
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
37 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app