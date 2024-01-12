en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d’Ivoire Amid High Expectations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST
African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d’Ivoire Amid High Expectations

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON), a beacon of unity and sportsmanship across Africa, is all set to unfurl its excitement and anticipation in Cote d’Ivoire tomorrow. This prestigious tournament, marking a significant event in African football, will witness teams from various African countries vying for the title of the continent’s best football team.

Return of the Giants

After a long wait of 39 years, Cote d’Ivoire, often known as the Ivory Coast, is ready to host the AFCON in their homeland. The hosts will kick off the tournament against Guinea-Bissau, the underdogs who are yet to register a victory in their three previous appearances. The host nation, aiming for their first AFCON title since 2015, is on high alert, aware of the surprises that football often brings.

An Absence and an Anticipation

The Ivory Coast team will be playing without their ace, the former West Ham striker, Sebastian Haller, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury. Yet, the coach is hopeful about securing a victory, banking on the team’s collective strength. On the other side, Guinea-Bissau’s coach is targeting an upset against the hosts, despite their past records.

AFCON: A Celebration of African Unity

The tournament, culminating on 11 February, will not only be a showcase of thrilling matches and football talent but also a testament to African unity and sportsmanship. The memories of the 1984 edition, won by Roger Milla’s Cameroon, are still fresh in the minds of many. This time, however, the spotlight is on Cote d’Ivoire, as the continent and the world turn their eyes towards the West African country.

0
Africa Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Ghana Grapples with 'Dumsor': Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis
Public outcry in Ghana is growing louder as the nation grapples with persistent power outages, locally termed ‘dumsor’. The citizenry, increasingly frustrated by the unpredictable electricity supply, is calling for the release of a load-shedding timetable. This demand, borne of a need to plan daily life and economic activities around the power cuts, underscores the
Ghana Grapples with 'Dumsor': Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Power Crisis
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
1 hour ago
Zanzibar Maritime Infrastructure Soars as Nation Celebrates 60th Revolution Anniversary
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 hours ago
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
22 mins ago
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
26 mins ago
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
38 mins ago
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women's League
19 seconds
Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women's League
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
1 min
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
5 mins
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
6 mins
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
8 mins
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
10 mins
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
10 mins
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
10 mins
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
13 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app