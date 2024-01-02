African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly

The fervour of football has descended upon Cape Verde as the national team assembles in Tróia, Setúbal, Portugal, kick-starting their training camp in anticipation of the 34th African Cup of Nations (CAN). Under the vigilant eye of their coach, Bubista, the team is threading a tapestry of camaraderie and celebration, a sentiment that was echoed during the birthday celebration of their physiologist, Edi Reis.

An Unexpected Twist in the Team

In a sudden turn of events, the Football Federation of Cape Verde announced the replacement of Djaniny Semedo with Gilson Benchimol Tavares, a promising talent from Benfica’s B team. This alteration in the team’s make-up adds an unexpected layer of intrigue to their preparation.

Strategic Training and Preparation

The first phase of the training camp, lasting four days, is designed to foster unity and build up the team’s physical prowess. Following this, the squad will journey to Tunisia for the subsequent stage of their preparation. A friendly match against Tunisia is slated for January 10th, a strategic choice given Tunisia’s resemblance to Egypt, one of Cape Verde’s rivals in the group stage of the tournament.

Financial and Sporting Advantage

The match against Tunisia not only serves as a rehearsal for the upcoming tournament but also proffers a financial and sporting advantage for Cape Verde. The team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory in the CAN, a tournament that is a testament to the pulsating rhythm of African football.