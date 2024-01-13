Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has commenced in Ivory Coast, drawing attention from all corners of the globe as the country hosts the monumental event for the first time in 40 years. The opening match was played between the host nation and Guinea-Bissau at the newly constructed Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament.

Stepping Up Without Star Power

Entering the tournament, Ivory Coast was dealt a significant blow with the absence of their star forward, Sebastien Haller. Yet, under the stewardship of their coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, the team aims to use this home pressure as a catalyst for their performance. With a history of two championship wins, the hosts are set to put up a formidable fight against a robust roster of competitors, including Morocco, Egypt, and the reigning champions, Senegal.

Embracing the Challenge of Change

The tournament, originally slated for June and July, was rescheduled to January and February due to concerns about the rainy season. This change, while potentially conflicting with European leagues, was deemed necessary to ensure optimal playing conditions. The Ivorian government, recognizing the significance of the tournament, has invested substantially in infrastructure and security measures to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future

In the wake of the tragic incident at the Olembe Stadium during the previous AFCON in Cameroon, which led to multiple fatalities and injuries, providing a secure environment has been paramount. Approximately 17,000 police and soldiers have been deployed across the five hosting cities: the capital Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, Korhogo, and Abidjan. In this arena, teams like Nigeria, led by African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, Egypt, vying for a record-extending eighth title, and four-time champions Ghana will battle it out, adding to the tournament’s grandeur.