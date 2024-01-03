AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee’s Findings Amid Corruption Concerns

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is in the spotlight as it grapples with the findings of a significant audit committee report. The federation’s First Vice President, Tafida Gadzama, has made it clear that only the AFN’s executive board has the power to make decisions regarding the report’s findings. This statement was in response to AFN President Tonobok Okowa‘s description of the report as inconclusive, implying that the board would decide on further actions during an upcoming meeting.

Audit Committee’s Report and the Board’s Response

The audit committee, established in line with the AFN’s constitution, submitted its report on October 31, 2023. The executive board convened to discuss it on December 10, 2024. Gadzama noted that the board lauded the committee’s meticulous work, emphasizing that it alone wields the authority to accept or reject the report’s recommendations, in part or whole. However, the specifics of these recommendations and the board’s final decision remain unknown.

Unaccounted Sponsorship Fee and Secretary General’s Redeployment

During the meeting, details surfaced of an unaccounted N40 million refund Okowa received. This refund was part of a N70 million sponsorship fee from Premium Trust Bank that wasn’t included in the sponsorship agreement. Discussions also encompassed the actions concerning the secretary general, recommended for redeployment by the audit committee due to failure in fulfilling her duties.

Corruption in Sports: A Call for Action

Amidst these unfolding events, the AFN’s audit committee recommended the secretary general’s redeployment due to financial irregularities. The Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, is being urged to step up efforts to fight corruption in sports and restore integrity, fairness, and public trust in Nigerian sports. The ramifications of corruption in sports extend beyond the financial realm, impacting athletes’ well-being and Nigeria’s international reputation. The urgent need for Senator Enoh to tackle this issue is underscored as the AFN executive board prepares to decide on the audit’s findings and plans for the upcoming African Games.