AFL's Gather Round in SA Sells Out: Economic Windfall and Future Opportunities

Confirming the immense popularity and economic impact of the Australian Football League's (AFL) innovative Gather Round, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas announced that all games for the event have been sold out. This milestone not only highlights the event's success in drawing crowds but also underscores its significant contribution to the local economy, with an estimated $85 million economic benefit already reaping rewards for South Australia.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Success and Economic Impact

The Gather Round event has transformed South Australia into a bustling hub of AFL excitement, with a remarkable 38% of tickets sold to fans from outside the state. This influx of interstate visitors has been a boon for local businesses, from hotels operating at over 80% occupancy to a surge in revenue for the hospitality and retail sectors. Last year's event alone injected an estimated $85.8 million into the state's economy, demonstrating the powerful economic potential of hosting such sporting events.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Future Prospects

Advertisment

With the undeniable success of the Gather Round, Premier Malinauskas is eyeing future opportunities to host AFL games in the iconic Barossa wine region, aiming to further leverage the state's unique offerings to attract visitors and boost the economy. This vision for expansion speaks to the state government's commitment to maximizing the economic and cultural benefits of major sporting events for South Australia. The event's positive impact extends beyond immediate economic gains, fostering a sense of community and putting South Australian destinations on the map for future tourists.

Community and Business Engagement

The Gather Round event has not only been a financial success story but has also significantly increased foot traffic in areas like Rundle Mall, providing a wider platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services. The event's ability to draw a crowd has amplified business activities and events throughout the four-day football celebration, highlighting the potential for such events to act as catalysts for economic and social vibrancy. Premier Malinauskas emphasized the opportunity for investors and business leaders to explore the South Australian economy, hinting at the broader economic possibilities tied to the success of Gather Round.

As the dust settles on another successful Gather Round, the focus shifts to the future, with anticipation building around the potential for new venues and expanded offerings. The event not only showcases the universal appeal of AFL but also positions South Australia as a premier destination for major sporting events, promising lasting benefits for the local economy and community. With the groundwork laid for continued growth, the AFL Gather Round stands as a testament to the power of sports in driving economic development and community engagement.