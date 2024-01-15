en English
Australia

AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights

In an unexpected move, the Australian Football League (AFL) has ceased displaying player weights in its guides, a decision that has stirred a tumultuous debate among fans and professionals. The decision, which some have deemed ‘completely bizarre,’ has divided the footy world, eliciting a spectrum of reactions.

Unraveling the Controversy

As the AFL returns to pre-season training, the absence of player weights in the guides has sparked controversy. Prominent players like Nat Fyfe and Daniel Curtin, along with West Coast’s No.1 draftee, Harley Reid, find themselves at the center of this debate. The latter, however, will have to wait until late April to sign a long-term contract due to the ongoing collective bargaining agreement.

A Spectrum of Reactions

The AFL’s decision has drawn a mixed bag of opinions. Former player Brock McLean, who has openly discussed his eating disorder and mental health challenges, expressed confusion about the decision, emphasizing the need for more clarity. On the other hand, Kane Cornes, a former Port Adelaide midfielder known for his outspoken nature, criticized the move, suggesting it signals a ‘soft’ world.

Unique Insight from Georgie Parker

Amid the debate, Georgie Parker, a former athlete, offers a unique insight. She candidly shares her struggle with body image, partly attributed to her sporting career. Parker, who humorously referred to herself as the ‘president of Fat Club’ in her team, supports the AFL’s move. She believes that removing weight listings could potentially alleviate some of the body image pressures associated with the sport.

The AFL’s decision, while surprising to many, has sparked an essential conversation about body image in sports. It will be interesting to see how this decision impacts the players and the sport in the broader sense.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

