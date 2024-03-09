AFL Stars Urge Correct Pronunciation of Names to Honor Heritage and Family Legacy

With the AFL 2024 season underway, a growing chorus of players is urging fans, media, and commentators to correctly pronounce their names, a gesture that respects their cultural heritage and honors their families.

This movement, led by North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri and supported by players like Orazio Fantasia, Mattaes Phillipou, and Christian Petracca, highlights the emotional and cultural significance tied to their surnames. Cultural diversity consultant Dr. Fiona Swee Lin Price underscores the importance of making the effort to learn and pronounce names correctly, enhancing the inclusivity and respect within the AFL community.

Personal Stories and Cultural Identity

Tristan Xerri's struggle with the mispronunciation of his Maltese surname—which should be pronounced 'sherry'—illustrates the broader issue many AFL players face. Similar experiences are shared by Orazio Fantasia, whose Italian surname is often Anglicized, and Mattaes Phillipou, who wishes to see his Macedonian-German heritage respected through the correct pronunciation of his name. These personal anecdotes reveal the deep connection between names and cultural identity, urging a more mindful approach from those who speak them aloud.

Dr. Fiona Swee Lin Price's work in preparing for university graduation ceremonies by contacting students to learn the correct pronunciation of their names exemplifies proactive steps towards cultural respect. Her efforts, mirroring the wishes of AFL players, show the positive impact of taking the time to understand and correctly pronounce names. This practice not only honors an individual's heritage but also fosters a sense of belonging and appreciation within diverse communities.

The Importance of Asking

One straightforward yet profound advice shared by both players and Dr. Price is the importance of asking individuals how to pronounce their names correctly. This simple act of inquiry not only prevents mispronunciation but also conveys respect and acknowledgment of one's identity.

Kysaiah Pickett's experience, where his name is often mispronounced by commentators, highlights the ease with which this issue can be addressed by simply asking for clarification, promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity in sports and beyond.