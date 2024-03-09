AFL Star Josh Daicos and Model Annalise Dalins Announce as 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Ambassadors

Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins, a power couple from the worlds of Australian Football League (AFL) and modeling, have taken a surprising leap into the realm of motor sports by being named the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix ambassadors. Their announcement on Instagram, where they expressed being 'honoured and thrilled' about their new roles, has sparked considerable interest and excitement among fans of both the sports and fashion communities.

Advertisment

From Sports and Modeling to Formula 1 Ambassadors

The couple's foray into the glamorous world of Formula 1 racing marks a significant career pivot, especially as they are known for their achievements in entirely different fields. Josh Daicos, 25, has carved a niche for himself in the AFL playing for the Collingwood Football Club, following in the footsteps of his father, AFL legend Peter Daicos. On the other hand, Annalise Dalins, a model signed with the prestigious Vivien's agency and a former Miss Universe Australia 2022 runner-up, has made her mark in the modeling industry while pursuing a commerce degree at Deakin University.

Sharing Their Journey and Excitement

Advertisment

The duo shared their excitement about attending the Australian Grand Prix's launch party, Glamour on the Grid, at the iconic Albert Park track on March 20. This event, which is returning for its eighth consecutive year, is a highlight in the lead-up to the race, attracting celebrities and racing aficionados alike. Josh and Annalise's journey, from their first meeting in a Melbourne bar to becoming one of the most talked-about couples, adds a personal and relatable touch to their new ambassador roles. Their shared post not only serves as an announcement but also as a testament to their strong partnership, both personally and professionally.

Looking Ahead: The Australian Grand Prix

The announcement comes as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix gears up for its 2024 race, scheduled from 22 to 24 March. With Josh and Annalise at the helm as ambassadors, the event is set to receive an added dose of glamour and public attention. Their involvement is expected to draw in a wider audience, bridging the gap between sports enthusiasts and the fashion world. As the couple prepares to attend the Glamour on the Grid, their fans and followers are eager to see how their influence will impact the event's visibility and overall success.

As Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins step into their roles as ambassadors for the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, they embark on a thrilling new chapter in their careers. Their unique blend of sports prowess and fashion sense, coupled with their collective influence, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the prestigious racing event. With the Grand Prix fast approaching, all eyes will be on this dynamic duo as they navigate their ambassadorial duties, promising to make the 2024 edition an unforgettable experience for all involved.