AFL Pre-Season Updates: Clubs Brace for 2024 Campaign

The anticipation is high as the AFL pre-season gets into full swing, with clubs gearing up for televised match simulations and official practice matches. Fans can catch all the action on Fox Footy via Foxtel and Kayo. The air is filled with the scent of fresh competition, the sound of leather on boot, and the sight of players giving their all for a spot in the opening round teams.
Adelaide Crows: Reinforcing the Defence
Adelaide Crows are taking a hard look at their defensive line, adjusting their strategy to accommodate the loss of key players Tom Doedee and Nick Murray to ACL injuries. Elliott Himmelberg, traditionally a forward, is being trained in defence to bolster the team's backline. Meanwhile, Luke Pedlar, after a standout 2023 season, is keen to continue his upward trajectory. Veteran Rory Sloane is grappling with a detached retina, and a handful of other players are nursing injuries, adding to the team's pre-season challenges.
Brisbane Lions: Bouncing Back from a Late Finish
Brisbane Lions, having had a late finish in 2023, are working with a condensed pre-season. The focus is on fitness, with the aim to have the team in peak condition for the season opener against Collingwood. Skipper Dayne Zorko remains upbeat about his condition, and the return of Tom Deedee around Rounds 4 or 5 after recovering from an ACL injury will give the team a much-needed boost.
Carlton: The Return of Zac Williams
The return of Zac Williams to Carlton is set to stir competition for the halfback positions. Mitch McGovern and Sam Walsh have been turning heads with their fitness levels, providing a positive note for the club. However, Jack Silvagni's season-ending ACL tear casts a shadow over the team's preparations.
Collingwood: Holding onto Premiership Glory
Collingwood is sticking to its premiership-winning setup, with the team reportedly returning in better shape than any previous premiership group, according to Cam Mooney. The Magpies' disciplined approach to pre-season training promises to hold them in good stead for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.