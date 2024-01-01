en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season

As we usher in the dawn of a new year, players in the Australian Football League (AFL) from the Fremantle and West Coast teams face a decisive moment in their careers. The spotlight now shines on those players who are stepping into the final year of their contract in 2024. This critical period, often regarded as a ‘do-or-die’ situation, can determine their future in the game. Players must deliver top-tier performances to either secure a contract extension or pique the interest of rival clubs.

A Testing Time for the AFL’s Finest

Several AFL players executed their free agency rights in October, switching clubs. An increased number of players are anticipated to become free agents in 2024. Notable names like Dustin Martin, Tim English, and Andrew McGrath will enter free agency in 2024. Clubs are placing a high priority on re-signing their free agents, with certain players being more coveted than others.

The Gold Coast Suns: Rising from the Ashes

The Gold Coast Suns faced a setback in the 2023 season, failing to secure their first-ever finals appearance. Under the direction of new coach Damien Hardwick, the team is setting its sights on making amends in the 2024 season. Key players like Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Jack Lukosius, and Ben King have shown promising signs. Bailey Humphrey, a new recruit, has shown potential in his midfield role. The team has also locked in Hardwick with a six-year deal, demonstrating their commitment to his leadership.

Looking Ahead: Preparations for 2024

Young talent acquired from the draft has bolstered the Suns’ long-term prospects. While the article provides an in-depth look into the contractual status and current standing of these players, specifics like names and individual performance details remain behind a paywall, accessible only to subscribers with digital access. This article forms part of a wider publication that offers its subscribers a rich variety of content, including WA true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news, sports, business updates, exclusive competitions, discounts, and a rewards program. These offerings aim to boost reader engagement and deliver value beyond the primary news content.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Tradin ...
@Australia · 3 mins
2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Tradin ...
heart comment 0
Hugh Jackman’s 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's 2023: A Year of Change and Anticipation
Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape
2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
2 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
2 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
3 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
4 mins
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
4 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
4 mins
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
5 mins
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
5 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
8 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
15 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
20 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app