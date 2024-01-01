AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season

As we usher in the dawn of a new year, players in the Australian Football League (AFL) from the Fremantle and West Coast teams face a decisive moment in their careers. The spotlight now shines on those players who are stepping into the final year of their contract in 2024. This critical period, often regarded as a ‘do-or-die’ situation, can determine their future in the game. Players must deliver top-tier performances to either secure a contract extension or pique the interest of rival clubs.

A Testing Time for the AFL’s Finest

Several AFL players executed their free agency rights in October, switching clubs. An increased number of players are anticipated to become free agents in 2024. Notable names like Dustin Martin, Tim English, and Andrew McGrath will enter free agency in 2024. Clubs are placing a high priority on re-signing their free agents, with certain players being more coveted than others.

The Gold Coast Suns: Rising from the Ashes

The Gold Coast Suns faced a setback in the 2023 season, failing to secure their first-ever finals appearance. Under the direction of new coach Damien Hardwick, the team is setting its sights on making amends in the 2024 season. Key players like Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell, Jack Lukosius, and Ben King have shown promising signs. Bailey Humphrey, a new recruit, has shown potential in his midfield role. The team has also locked in Hardwick with a six-year deal, demonstrating their commitment to his leadership.

Looking Ahead: Preparations for 2024

Young talent acquired from the draft has bolstered the Suns’ long-term prospects. While the article provides an in-depth look into the contractual status and current standing of these players, specifics like names and individual performance details remain behind a paywall, accessible only to subscribers with digital access. This article forms part of a wider publication that offers its subscribers a rich variety of content, including WA true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news, sports, business updates, exclusive competitions, discounts, and a rewards program. These offerings aim to boost reader engagement and deliver value beyond the primary news content.