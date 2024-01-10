en English
Australia

AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension

Joel Smith, an Australian Football League (AFL) utility player from Melbourne, recently came forward with surprising news that he had tested positive for cocaine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in a drug test. The incident, which happened following a home and away game in the 2023 season, has shocked the AFL community because cocaine is absolutely forbidden in the league and is known to be a performance-enhancing drug.

Smith Faces Potential Two-Year Suspension

As a result of the positive drug test, Smith faces a potential two-year suspension, jeopardising his career and reputation. Despite the mounting evidence, Smith is reportedly seeking access to an anti-doping provision that could lessen his punishment to a mere one-month ban.

Club Denies Culture Issues

Melbourne’s response to this incident has been one of denial, with the club insisting that Smith’s drug use is an isolated incident. The club’s CEO has issued a stern warning to Smith, putting him on notice, while at the same time denying any culture problem within the team.

Impact on the AFL Community

The news of Smith’s drug use has sent shockwaves through the AFL community, raising questions about player conduct and the effectiveness of the league’s anti-doping policies. It serves as a stark reminder of the high standards to which AFL players are held and the severe consequences that can result from breaching the league’s rules.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

