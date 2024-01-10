en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AFL Player Joel Smith Challenges Two-Year Ban Following Positive Cocaine Test

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
AFL Player Joel Smith Challenges Two-Year Ban Following Positive Cocaine Test

Melbourne’s utility football player Joel Smith is in the throes of a significant career challenge. The 27-year-old athlete faces a potential two-year ban following a positive test for cocaine in a match against Hawthorn in the Australian Football League (AFL). Smith has been on provisional suspension since October 10 of the previous year after Sports Integrity Australia flagged both the club and the AFL of an adverse analytical finding.

Positive Drug Test Triggers Suspension

The findings revealed the presence of cocaine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, from a test conducted on August 20. Smith, currently on provisional suspension, is battling to minimize the impact of this revelation on his career. The length of the ban he faces remains uncertain and will be determined by an appeal process. Smith’s defense hinges on the argument that the use of cocaine occurred out of competition and was not related to enhancing sporting performance.

Appeal for Reduced Sentence

If Smith’s appeal proves successful, he could face a reduced minimum ban of three months, instead of the standard two years. The AFL Players’ Association is representing Smith in his case, highlighting the gravity of the issue and its potential implications on Smith’s future in the sport.

Club Denies Culture Issues

Despite the ongoing controversy, Melbourne has denied any culture issues at the club. The club’s chief executive has put Smith on notice, acknowledging the suspension but denying a culture problem. Melbourne skipper Max Gawn has echoed this sentiment, backing the club’s culture even amidst the controversy. The outcome of the appeal will significantly affect Smith’s career with the Demons in the AFL.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
49 seconds ago
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
In a twist of events for the Australian national football team, the Socceroos, the countdown to their opening game in the Asian Cup has been marked by suspense and speculation. The uncertainty lingers over the team’s goalkeeper position due to an injury sustained by team captain, Mat Ryan. Ryan, a pivotal figure for the team,
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
13 mins ago
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
15 mins ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Sydney's East Assault: Man Hospitalized, Police Investigation Underway
3 mins ago
Sydney's East Assault: Man Hospitalized, Police Investigation Underway
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
11 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
12 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
Latest Headlines
World News
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
36 seconds
China Firmly Asserts 'No Compromise' on Taiwan to U.S., Heightening Tensions
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
49 seconds
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
1 min
Rozelle Parklands Temporarily Closed Due to Asbestos Discovery in Garden Mulch
Democratic Republic of Congo's Court Ratifies President Tshisekedi's Second Term Victory
2 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo's Court Ratifies President Tshisekedi's Second Term Victory
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
3 mins
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
4 mins
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
4 mins
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
5 mins
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
5 mins
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
48 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app