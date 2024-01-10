AFL Player Joel Smith Challenges Two-Year Ban Following Positive Cocaine Test

Melbourne’s utility football player Joel Smith is in the throes of a significant career challenge. The 27-year-old athlete faces a potential two-year ban following a positive test for cocaine in a match against Hawthorn in the Australian Football League (AFL). Smith has been on provisional suspension since October 10 of the previous year after Sports Integrity Australia flagged both the club and the AFL of an adverse analytical finding.

Positive Drug Test Triggers Suspension

The findings revealed the presence of cocaine and its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, from a test conducted on August 20. Smith, currently on provisional suspension, is battling to minimize the impact of this revelation on his career. The length of the ban he faces remains uncertain and will be determined by an appeal process. Smith’s defense hinges on the argument that the use of cocaine occurred out of competition and was not related to enhancing sporting performance.

Appeal for Reduced Sentence

If Smith’s appeal proves successful, he could face a reduced minimum ban of three months, instead of the standard two years. The AFL Players’ Association is representing Smith in his case, highlighting the gravity of the issue and its potential implications on Smith’s future in the sport.

Club Denies Culture Issues

Despite the ongoing controversy, Melbourne has denied any culture issues at the club. The club’s chief executive has put Smith on notice, acknowledging the suspension but denying a culture problem. Melbourne skipper Max Gawn has echoed this sentiment, backing the club’s culture even amidst the controversy. The outcome of the appeal will significantly affect Smith’s career with the Demons in the AFL.