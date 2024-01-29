AFL Player Brayden Maynard Involved in Minor Car Accident

Australian Football League (AFL) player for Collingwood Football Club, Brayden Maynard was involved in a minor car accident on the Mornington Peninsula Freeway in the early hours of Monday.

Maynard, who had been observed driving erratically prior to the accident, was involved in a collision with a tradesman's vehicle. Despite the incident, no injuries were reported, and Maynard exchanged information with the other driver. He sustained minor damage to his vehicle and did not attend Collingwood's training session that day.

Collingwood Confirms Incident

In a statement released Monday night, the club confirmed the details of the incident, emphasizing that no one was hurt. They stated that Maynard had spent the weekend at the beach with friends before the incident occurred. The 27-year-old player has been a pivotal figure in Collingwood's recent success, playing a significant role in their 2023 premiership campaign.

Maynard's Return to Full Training

Maynard had just returned to full training after recovering from a shoulder reconstruction. This incident comes on the heels of a major tribunal case earlier in the year, where Maynard was cleared over contact with another player, Angus Brayshaw, which had left Brayshaw concussed. Despite these setbacks, Maynard's contribution to Collingwood's success remains undiminished.