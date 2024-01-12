AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties

In a dynamic fusion of sports and real estate, AFL legend Kevin Sheedy is lending his celebrity clout to the marketing of two premium Melbourne properties. Collaborating with OBrien Real Estate’s John Rombotis, Sheedy’s endeavours span a seven-bedroom estate in Park Orchards and a luxury two-bedroom unit in Toorak.

Sheedy’s On-Screen Charm

Sheedy, an iconic figure in Australian football, is captivating potential buyers with his charismatic presence in promotional videos for the properties. The former Richmond captain and Essendon coach, now turned real estate promoter, highlights the unique features and amenities of these homes, resonating a personal touch to their marketing.

Park Orchards Estate: A Family Paradise

The 64-68 Berringa Rd Park Orchards property, set to be auctioned on February 10, is drawing attention for its opulent offerings and a price tag between $3-$3.3 million. Owned by Jonathan Odria, the estate boasts a tennis court, a swimming pool, and seven bedrooms, catering to a lifestyle of luxury. Odria, who has extensively upgraded the home, is selling it as his children have grown up, making this a family paradise now ready for its next occupants.

‘Paris in Toorak’: A Slice of European Flair

The Toorak unit, located at 1-50 Albany Rd, is expected to generate a buzz at its auction on February 3. Sheedy’s descriptive charm paints the property as ‘Paris in Toorak’, setting a price expectation between $4.6-$5 million. Offering ensuite bedrooms, private lift access, and proximity to Lindsay Fox’s mansion, the unit is an epitome of luxury living.

Sheedy’s Personal Touch in Berwick

Beyond the videos, Sheedy’s involvement extends to personal interactions with potential buyers. He attended private inspections for another property in Berwick, further solidifying his role in the real estate sector. This transition mirrors the journey of several ex-footballers, including Wayne Carey, Denis Pagan, Jamie Charman, Cameron Mooney, Andrew Leoncelli, Jobe Watson, Tim Darcy, and Joel Smith, who have successfully made their mark in the real estate industry after their sporting careers.