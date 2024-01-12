en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties

In a dynamic fusion of sports and real estate, AFL legend Kevin Sheedy is lending his celebrity clout to the marketing of two premium Melbourne properties. Collaborating with OBrien Real Estate’s John Rombotis, Sheedy’s endeavours span a seven-bedroom estate in Park Orchards and a luxury two-bedroom unit in Toorak.

Sheedy’s On-Screen Charm

Sheedy, an iconic figure in Australian football, is captivating potential buyers with his charismatic presence in promotional videos for the properties. The former Richmond captain and Essendon coach, now turned real estate promoter, highlights the unique features and amenities of these homes, resonating a personal touch to their marketing.

Park Orchards Estate: A Family Paradise

The 64-68 Berringa Rd Park Orchards property, set to be auctioned on February 10, is drawing attention for its opulent offerings and a price tag between $3-$3.3 million. Owned by Jonathan Odria, the estate boasts a tennis court, a swimming pool, and seven bedrooms, catering to a lifestyle of luxury. Odria, who has extensively upgraded the home, is selling it as his children have grown up, making this a family paradise now ready for its next occupants.

‘Paris in Toorak’: A Slice of European Flair

The Toorak unit, located at 1-50 Albany Rd, is expected to generate a buzz at its auction on February 3. Sheedy’s descriptive charm paints the property as ‘Paris in Toorak’, setting a price expectation between $4.6-$5 million. Offering ensuite bedrooms, private lift access, and proximity to Lindsay Fox’s mansion, the unit is an epitome of luxury living.

Sheedy’s Personal Touch in Berwick

Beyond the videos, Sheedy’s involvement extends to personal interactions with potential buyers. He attended private inspections for another property in Berwick, further solidifying his role in the real estate sector. This transition mirrors the journey of several ex-footballers, including Wayne Carey, Denis Pagan, Jamie Charman, Cameron Mooney, Andrew Leoncelli, Jobe Watson, Tim Darcy, and Joel Smith, who have successfully made their mark in the real estate industry after their sporting careers.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
25 mins ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
A 2017 Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) GTSR W1, bathed in the eye-catching ‘Light My Fire’ orange, recently fetched a staggering sum at an auction organized by the Australian division of UK auction house, Collecting Cars. The car, which has only driven 32 kilometers and still carries its pre-delivery plastic and packaging, was sold for a
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
47 mins ago
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
48 mins ago
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
Severe Storms in Victoria: A Blow to Australia's Stone Fruit Industry
28 mins ago
Severe Storms in Victoria: A Blow to Australia's Stone Fruit Industry
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
43 mins ago
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
46 mins ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
4 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
6 mins
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
7 mins
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
7 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
7 mins
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
10 mins
Irish Lawyer Reveals Disturbing Casualty Figures in Palestine
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
12 mins
Uganda to Host Major International Summit: The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 2024
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
12 mins
Labour Leader Starmer's Qatar-Funded Private Jet Trip Raises Eyebrows
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app