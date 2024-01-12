en English
Australia

AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications

In an unprecedented move, the Australian Football League (AFL) has opted to eliminate player weights from its official publications, igniting a fervent debate among sports commentators and the public. The change, first noticed in the 2024 AFL Season Guide, marks the first time that such information has been omitted.

Voices of Dissent

Leading the charge against the move is former AFL professional and media personality, Kane Cornes. On SEN Afternoons, Cornes voiced his disapproval, asserting that the knowledge of a player’s weight is highly relevant to the sport. He emphasized the importance of this information in the context of professional athletes, whose physical condition is critically tied to their performance on the field.

Cornes also drew parallels with other sports like American football, where player weights are publicly available. He argued that such data is routinely used by commentators to enhance their analysis during broadcasts, thus enriching the viewers’ experience.

AFL’s Justification for the Change

Confirming the decision, Ash Browne, the editor of the AFL Record and the AFL Season Guide, said that the omission was a directive from the AFL. The league now considers player weights as private information. Browne hinted at a growing sentiment within the AFL that publishing such details is no longer appropriate.

Aligning with Past Decisions

This latest move is consistent with a similar decision made by the AFL in 2021. The league had banned skinfold measurements at the draft combine, citing mental health reasons. However, the decision had then faced backlash from club recruiters.

The latest decision aligns the men’s league with the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW), which had previously omitted player weights. The controversy has led some players, like Will Schofield, to publicly share their weights in response.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

