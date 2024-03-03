AFL 2024 Pre-Season Concerns: St Kilda, West Coast, Essendon Under Spotlight

As the AFL 2024 season approaches, analysis and predictions are in full swing, with experts and fans alike scrutinizing every detail that could hint at the future performances of their beloved teams. Among the chatter, the SEN WA trio, Tim Gossage, Scott Cummings, and Mark Duffield, have voiced their concerns about specific teams that might not live up to expectations this year. Their insights offer a glimpse into the potential challenges and pressures facing St Kilda, West Coast, and Essendon as they prepare for the season ahead.

St Kilda: Facing the Second-Year Blues?

St Kilda's surprising leap up the ladder last season under a new coaching regime brought hope to their long-suffering fans. However, Scott Cummings worries that the 'second-year blues' might strike, dampening the spirits of the Saints supporters. The concern is that coach Ross Lyon, despite showing a changed demeanor, might revert to old habits under pressure, potentially leading to a slide down the ladder for St Kilda. Pre-season performances, although promising, are not always indicative of regular season success, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the team.

West Coast: Battling Injuries Once Again

Mark Duffield's apprehensions about West Coast center around the team's struggle with injuries. While the team has a mix of experienced players and promising talent, recurrent injuries could jeopardize their competitiveness. The early onset of injuries this season has already raised red flags, with Duffield noting the team's unfortunate luck. If the injury trend continues, West Coast might find itself facing another challenging season, hampering the development of its younger players.

Essendon: The Jake Stringer Barometer

Essendon's performance, according to Tim Gossage, could hinge significantly on Jake Stringer's role and output. Stringer's form and fitness have been continuous points of discussion, reflecting broader concerns about the team's overall dynamics. Essendon's reliance on Stringer's performance as a barometer for success highlights the need for a more cohesive team effort if they are to overcome the hurdles of the upcoming season.

The anticipation for the 2024 AFL season is mounting, with fans and experts dissecting every possible factor that could influence the outcome. The concerns raised by the SEN WA trio shed light on the vulnerabilities and pressure points of St Kilda, West Coast, and Essendon. While predictions and pre-season performances offer some insights, the true test will come as the season unfolds. Whether these teams can address their identified weaknesses and rise above expectations remains one of the intriguing narratives to watch as the 2024 AFL season kicks off.