Afghanistan Upsets India 2-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier, Overshadows Chhetri's 150th Cap Milestone

In a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Afghanistan staged a remarkable comeback to defeat India 2-1. The match was notably Sunil Chhetri's 150th international appearance, during which he netted his 94th goal, moving closer to Lionel Messi's international tally. Despite Chhetri's landmark achievement and early lead, India could not secure a win, with Rahmat Akbari and Sharif Mukhammad turning the game in Afghanistan's favor.

Advertisment

LACKLUSTRE DEFENSIVE APPROACH

India's strategy, particularly in the second half, was heavily criticized for its defensive posture after taking the lead. The midfield, consisting of Lalengmawia Ralte, Brandon Fernandes, and Jeakson Singh, struggled to maintain possession and create significant opportunities. The defensive errors, especially in the closing moments of the game, allowed Afghanistan to score twice, highlighting the recurring issues within the Indian defense setup.

HOW INDIA CAN QUALIFY FOR 3RD ROUND

Advertisment

Despite the setback, India's hopes for advancing to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers are still alive. They currently sit second in their group, trailing Qatar. India's path to qualification involves securing at least three points in their upcoming matches against Qatar and Kuwait, with a particularly crucial game against Kuwait on June 6. Additionally, India's advancement could be aided if Afghanistan loses one of its remaining matches, preferably against Kuwait.

A NIGHT OF MIXED EMOTIONS

The match was a blend of celebration and disappointment for Indian fans. While Chhetri's 150th appearance and goal were a testament to his incredible career and contribution to Indian football, the loss highlighted the challenges the team faces on the international stage. As India looks to regroup and focus on their next matches, the question remains on how the team can overcome its defensive frailties and capitalize on its scoring opportunities.