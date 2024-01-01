en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott’s Contract as Head Coach till 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially extended the contract of the National Team’s Head Coach, Jonathon Trott, through the year 2024. This extension comes off the back of Trott’s remarkable impact on the team during his initial 18-month tenure. His contributions, widely recognized as instrumental for the team’s progress and development, have made a significant difference, leading to the ACB’s decision to continue the partnership into the next year.

A Successful Tenure

Former England batsman, Trott, was initially appointed as the head coach for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team for 18 months. During this period, he has led the team to several victories that have not only uplifted the spirit of the team but also of the nation. Under his leadership, the team delivered an impressive performance at the ACC T20 Men’s Asia Cup 2022, securing its maiden international win, and clinching a T20I series victory against Pakistan.

Future Prospects

Expressing his pleasure on the extension of his contract, Trott is keen on building on the team’s performances. The Afghanistan squad, currently in the United Arab Emirates for a T20I series, has a busy year ahead. The team has various bilateral tours lined up, including their participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA. The continuation of Trott’s contract signifies the trust and satisfaction of the ACB in his leadership skills and the positive trajectory he has set for the team.

A Strategic Move

The ACB’s decision to extend Trott’s contract is a strategic move that speaks volumes about their satisfaction with Trott’s performance and the value he has added to the team. It is a testament to Trott’s coaching prowess and his ability to steer the team in the right direction. This extension is expected to motivate the team, enhance the team dynamics, and guide them to more victories in the future.

Afghanistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

