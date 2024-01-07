en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India

In a historic first, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday that the nation’s cricket team, affectionately known as AfghanAtalan, is set to embark on its maiden T20 International (T20I) series in India. The three-match series, which marks a significant milestone in Afghanistan’s cricket journey, will pitch AfghanAtalan against the world’s top-ranked cricket team.

(Read Also: IIM Kashipur Invites Applications for its Executive MBA Programme)

Unveiling the AfghanAtalan

With a mix of seasoned players and promising new talents, Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series is looking robust. Key players like Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and famed spinner Rashid Khan are all set to represent the AfghanAtalan on the Indian soil. The team boasts a rich blend of experience and raw talent, promising a thrilling contest for cricket enthusiasts.

A Leap in Cricketing Journey

ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf, expressed his excitement about the series, emphasizing Afghanistan’s tremendous progress in the cricketing world. “We are no longer the underdogs”, he said, signifying the leaps the AfghanAtalan has taken on the global cricket stage. This tour is seen as a validation of the team’s relentless efforts and commendable improvements.

(Read Also: National Workshop on Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee: A Milestone for Indian Earth Sciences)

Anticipation for a Competitive Series

While India is a formidable opponent, Ashraf’s confidence in his team is unshakeable. The ACB Chairman anticipates a highly competitive series, one that will give the AfghanAtalan a chance to prove their mettle on a world-class platform. Cricket aficionados worldwide are eagerly awaiting this clash, ready to witness the AfghanAtalan’s grit and determination against the might of the Indian cricket team.

Read More

0
Afghanistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
52 mins ago
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
In the frigid winter of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, a growing health concern is casting a long shadow over the populace. It’s not just the spike in respiratory diseases, such as flu and pneumonia, but a more insidious problem that’s raising alarm among the healthcare community: the rampant practice of self-medication. Self-Medication: A Risky Response
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
Detention of Girls for 'Bad Hijab' in Kabul Triggers Fear and International Outrage
7 hours ago
Detention of Girls for 'Bad Hijab' in Kabul Triggers Fear and International Outrage
Michigan GOP Votes to Oust Chairwoman Kristina Karamo Amidst Internal Strife
7 hours ago
Michigan GOP Votes to Oust Chairwoman Kristina Karamo Amidst Internal Strife
Quetta, Pakistan Jolted by 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake
3 hours ago
Quetta, Pakistan Jolted by 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Rashid Khan Rejoins Afghanistan Squad, Participation Uncertain
5 hours ago
Rashid Khan Rejoins Afghanistan Squad, Participation Uncertain
Tragic Blast in Kabul's Dasht-e Barchi: Two Dead, Fourteen Injured
6 hours ago
Tragic Blast in Kabul's Dasht-e Barchi: Two Dead, Fourteen Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
1 min
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
2 mins
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
2 mins
Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
3 mins
Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons Triumph over Van Meter in Thrilling Rematch
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
3 mins
Tracey Neville: A Testament to Determination and Ambition
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
3 mins
Arizona Wildcats Celebrate Key Player Milestones in 92-73 Victory Over Utah
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
5 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Competition and Talent
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
5 mins
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app