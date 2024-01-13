en English
Afghanistan

Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event

In a thrilling turn of events, Afghan mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Jawed Basharat is set to face-off against French combatant, Taylor Lapilus, in an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Las Vegas. Slated for Sunday, this bout represents a significant milestone for both fighters.

Basharat: An Undefeated Contender

Jawed Basharat, an Afghan-born Brit, steps into the ring with an impressive record of 11 wins and zero losses. This unblemished record is a testament to his prowess in the MMA arena. Having trained at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas alongside his undefeated brother, Basharat’s aspiration is to uphold Afghan honor and dignity on the global stage of UFC. Furthermore, the upcoming fight provides a golden opportunity to potentially ascend the UFC rankings, fulfilling his ambition of having a number by his name in the bantamweight rankings by year’s end.

Lapilus: The French Challenger

Meanwhile, French fighter Taylor Lapilus is poised to make a statement of his own in this high-stakes bout. A victory against the undefeated Basharat would significantly bolster his own record and establish him as a formidable contender in the MMA sphere.

Anticipation Peaks Among Fans

The match-up between Basharat and Lapilus has sparked widespread interest and anticipation among MMA enthusiasts and sports fans globally. As both fighters prepare to step into the ring on Sunday, they carry with them the hopes and expectations of their respective nations, adding a layer of intrigue to what promises to be a fiercely competitive event.

Afghanistan France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

