AFCON Quarter-Finals: DRC and Guinea Eye Historic Breakthrough

The upcoming quarter-final match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea holds a special significance. The DRC, despite its four-game unbeaten streak against Guinea in all competitions, is yet to taste victory over Guinea in the context of the AFCON tournament. This match marks the third time these teams meet in the AFCON, their last encounter dating back to 2004. Interestingly, the DRC has not secured a 90-minute win in the current edition of AFCON, setting a formidable challenge ahead, while Guinea aims for a semi-final spot.

DRC's Journey

The DRC has shown resilience in the tournament, drawing all four of its matches and notably holding tournament favorites Morocco to a 1-1 draw in the group stage. Lionel Mpasi, DRC's goalkeeper, has emerged as a hero in their shootout win over Egypt. However, the team faces the challenge of securing a 90-minute win in the upcoming quarter-final match against Guinea, despite their strong track record.

Guinea's Progress

Guinea, historically struggling in the AFCON, with their last semi-final appearance in 1976, has shown promise in their recent performances. They finished second in their group and survived the round of 16 with a late victory over Equatorial Guinea. Coach Kaba Diawara's emphasis on responsible fan conduct underscores a broader perspective. The proximity of the tournament to Guinea's border in Ivory Coast has also provided substantial support, making the team feel almost at home.

Both teams boast of skilled players like Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa, Elia, Simon Banza, and Silas for DRC, and Mohamed Bayo and Serhou Guirassy for Guinea. The return of key players from injury, including Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy, is set to strengthen Guinea's prospects. Coaches from both sides have expressed readiness for the upcoming battle, indicating their commitment to achieving success.