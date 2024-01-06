en English
Africa

AFCON Break: A Strategic Advantage in Disguise, Says Kamwendo

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, often viewed as a disruption by many, is in fact a strategic advantage for football teams, according to former footballer Kamwendo. Drawing parallels from his experience in 2010, when his team clinched the treble following a slow start, Kamwendo emphasized the value of such breaks for teams struggling with performance and confidence.

The Healing Time

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Kamwendo highlighted the healing potential of the AFCON break. This pause in regular league action affords injured players the much-needed time to recuperate. It is equally beneficial for teams like the Buccaneers (Bucs), who have lately been on a downward spiral with consecutive losses shaking their confidence. The break, therefore, serves as a period of respite and recovery.

Introspection and Improvement

But the break is not just about healing. Kamwendo points out how it can be used as a period of self-introspection and critical evaluation. Teams get the opportunity to analyze their weaknesses, rectify mistakes from previous matches, and enhance their overall performance. New team members can be integrated through friendly games, helping to build team synergy and understanding.

A Timely Break for the Buccaneers

For the Pirates, the AFCON break couldn’t have come at a better time. Kamwendo believes it offers them a chance to regroup and refocus on their title challenge. The former footballer’s insights draw attention to the often overlooked strategic depth that international tournaments like AFCON bring to the modern day football landscape.

Amidst the discussions around the impact of AFCON and other international breaks on the Premier League, Soccer Laduma has unveiled its new online platform, SNL24.com. The site offers enhanced features for soccer fans, including the ability to comment on articles, save them for later, and more.

Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

