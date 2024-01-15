en English
Africa

Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Afcon 2024 Opening Ceremony: Pomp and Traffic Challenges

The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2024 opened its doors on January 13, in a ceremony that was a vivid display of the continent’s rich cultural heritage. Held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, this marks the first time the nation has hosted AFCON since 1984. Côte d’Ivoire invested approximately $1.5 billion in infrastructure upgrades for the tournament, which has attracted 24 countries from across Africa and is expected to conclude on February 11.

A Grand Spectacle

The event kicked off with a dazzling spectacle of dance, songs, and light. The ceremony was a celebration of the cultural wealth of Côte d’Ivoire, featuring traditional dances and representations of legendary masks. Renowned artists such as Josey, Dadju, and Tayc performed, further elevating the atmosphere. The official anthem of AFCON, ‘Akwaba’, composed by the group Magic System, also reverberated through the stadium.

Presidential Address and Tournament Commencement

Côte d’Ivoire’s President, Alassane Ouattara, took to the stage to emphasize the country’s legendary hospitality. Following his address, CAF President, Patrice Moetsepe, officially declared the tournament open. The 34th Africa Cup of Nations will draw to a close on February 11, with the final match and presentation of the trophy to the winners.

Traffic Woes Overshadow Celebrations

Despite the grandeur of the opening ceremony, significant traffic issues plagued the event. Fans found themselves stranded on the roads for extended periods due to a lack of efficient transportation arrangements. However, the local community remained undeterred, with celebrations in Abidjan carrying on late into the night.

As the tournament progresses, the excitement and enthusiasm continue to build. Despite the initial transportation hiccups, the African Cup of Nations 2024 promises to be a memorable event in the annals of continental football.

Africa Sports Transportation
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

